Oklahoma Senate passes bill to ban corporal punishment for students with disabilities

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would ban schools from using corporal punishment on children with disabilities.

House Bill 1028 passed by a vote of 31-11 and returns to the House for consideration.

The adopted floor substitute defines corporal punishment as hitting, slapping, paddling or any other means of inflicting physical pain.

The disabilities ranged from autism and deafness to orthopedic impairment and speech or language impairment.

The debate on the floor was passionate.

Senators cited Proverbs. One called the bill “communist ideology.”

Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, said the measure removes a tool used by parents and schools to maintain discipline.

The Legislature, in doing so, is saying “we, Big Brother, the state of Oklahoma, knows what is best for your child.”

Jett cited Proverbs 13:24, saying “whoever spares the rod hates their child, but he who loves them disciplines them.”

Jett also cited Proverbs 22:15, saying “foolishness is bound up in the heart of a child, but the rod of discipline drives it from him.”

He called the bill a “communist ideology” and foolish.

“Foolishness is calling miscarriages abortions,” Jett said. “Foolishness is calling transgender sterilization affirmation. Foolishness is killing a baby in the mommy’s womb and calling it women’s health.”

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said discipline and punishment are very different.

The infliction of pain has no place in the state’s educational system, she said.

Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, said it is disturbing that the state allows teachers to hit students to keep them in line.

Rosino said he has a grandson who is autistic.

Children with disabilities don’t intellectually understand why they are being hit, he said.

“They just know they are being hit,” Rosino said.

He questioned when hitting becomes abuse.

“This is not a tool,” Rosino said. “It is hitting.”

Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, said she spent decades in education and never paddled a child.

Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, is the Senate author.

