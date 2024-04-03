Oklahoma Senate leaders accuse House of 'shady tactics' in clash over state budget numbers

Oklahoma Senate leaders say they have yet to receive proposed budget numbers from their counterparts in the House of Representatives and, because of that, the Senate would not hear any House appropriations bills until receiving “full numbers” from the House.

The Senate Appropriations Committee had a Tuesday morning meeting scheduled to begin considering House proposals, but Senate Budget Chairman Roger Thompson quickly adjourned the meeting with no action taken. The committee met again at 3 p.m. and the meeting lasted about four minutes, consisting entirely of a statement from Thompson about the lack of budget numbers from the House.

“The people of Oklahoma want transparency,” said Thompson, R-Okemah. “The Senate will continue to lead with transparency, and we will not have discussions behind closed doors. We will continue to shine light on the entire process. We deal with real money here, not Monopoly money."

The Senate passed its budget resolution on March 18, part of a new budget transparency initiative led by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. Both Thompson and Treat said House leaders had promised to deliver their budget numbers on a spreadsheet to the Senate by Monday, but as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Senate still hadn’t received them.

Part of that deal, was that the budget process would operate off so-called "live" spreadsheets, which are updated as new spending bills are passed, Thompson said. "It's our conviction in the Senate that we shine a light on the budget process," he said.

The House's lack of information, Thompson said, makes the budget process dark.

'We have our own process and that should be respected'

A spokesman for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, referred reporters to comments in the Tuesday afternoon House Appropriations and Budget Committee. While there were a handful of remarks about the Senate's action during the committee's discussion of Senate legislation, there was no specific statement issued.

However, Rep. Mark McBride, the chairman of the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Education, said the Senate should acknowledge the way the House conducts its own business.

"I respect the Senate and their position, but as a member of the House of Representatives we have our own process and that should be respected," said McBride, R-Moore.

House Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, said the problem stems from what he says is a $20 million error in the FY 2024 budget involving funding for the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

"I asked them for a solution for the FY 2024 budget before we do FY 2025," he said. "We need a $20 million supplement."

Wallace also said he had no issue with the House budget numbers, once they're given to the Senate, being displayed during a Senate meeting.

From the start of the process, Treat has insisted the Senate budget be hammered out in open committee meetings. He promised that once the Senate received the House proposals and began discussing them, the Senate would also display the House budget numbers during open meetings.

“In an inexplicable attempt to stall and evade progress on state budget negotiations, the House has refused to share their proposed budget with the Senate,” Treat said. “The House isn’t being transparent, or good partners in this process. I am not going to allow the Senate to be held hostage by the House's inability to cooperate.”

Other lawmakers said the debate is less about numbers and more about the House not wanting to make its budget plan public at this time. Treat said he suspects the House would prefer to hammer out budget details with the Senate in what’s known in Capitol terminology as a “JCAB,” or a joint committee on appropriations and budget, a method that has been used in the past but is not open to the public.

“It boils down to a very simple concept – the Senate wants Oklahomans to know where every dollar is being spent, as we have demonstrated,” Treat said. “The House does not. The House is using shady tactics to force the Senate to step back from what we have successfully accomplished thus far.”

Late Wednesday afternoon, Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, issued a statement in support of Thompson and Treat.

“The Senate has employed a new, transparent budget process this session to ensure members and the public have access to all the information, facts and figures in preparing a balanced budget," Floyd said. "Senate Democrats remain committed to promoting transparency and greater accountability on behalf of the citizens of Oklahoma and to finding bipartisan solutions to the real challenges facing our state."

For his part, Treat was direct: "We will not blink," he said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Senate budget transparency initiative runs into House roadblock