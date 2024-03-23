Are Okla., US lawmakers seeking real border solutions or just trying to punish immigrants? | Letters

Ask Oklahoma reps to support border bill co-authored by Lankford

House Bill 3071 by Sen. David Bullard (R-Durant) “prohibits state revenue being used to provide benefits to illegal immigrants unless costs are related to educating, jailing or transporting illegal immigrants to an out-of-state destination,” according to his press release dated March 14, 2024. This bill has passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives and is going to the Senate.

Does this mean providing food to hungry immigrant children is illegal if this bad bill passes? It’s not their fault their parents are undocumented.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, speaks with reporters Jan. 16 after meeting with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Would HB 3071 force doctors to let immigrants die in medical emergencies? That doesn’t seem very Christian. After all, our ancestors were all immigrants ― unless we are 100% Native American.

My Bible says this in Leviticus 19:34: “The alien who resides with you shall be to you as the citizen among you; you shall love the alien as yourself, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.”

Here's a link to 22 other bible verses about welcoming immigrants: https://sojo.net/22-bible-verses-welcoming-immigrants.

Instead of attacking immigrants who want a better life just like our ancestors did, why not encourage the Oklahoma congressional delegation and the rest of Congress to support the new immigration bill called the National Security Agreement ― the one co-authored by Sen. James Lankford? I doubt it’s perfect, but it seems better to me than legislation that punishes refugees who are already residing among us in Oklahoma. That federal bill includes a provision that would let the president and secretary of Homeland Security stop people from seeking asylum when the border is overwhelmed. That seems like a good start, unless we’re really trying to punish immigrants rather than looking for real solutions.

Fellow Christians, please ask your Oklahoma senators and representatives to “do unto others as you would have them do unto you” and vote no on HB 3071. Find out who your legislators are at http://www.oklegislature.gov/findmylegislature.aspx.

― Phyllis Bryant, Yukon

Oklahoma has been ranked worst for women. Is that the Oklahoma Standard?

It’s Women’s History Month, and Oklahoma has been ranked as the worst state in the country for women. We have the lowest score for women’s health care and safety and second lowest for women’s economic and social well-being. Oklahoma also ranks as the state with the most reported instances of domestic violence against women, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

WalletHub, the personal finance website, recently released its findings on which states offer women the most and least opportunities. The report considered factors like median earnings for female workers, unemployment rates, access to health care, and abortion policies and access. Southern “red” states tended to rank lower on the list, with Oklahoma at the bottom.

I frequently hear Oklahoma’s male politicians bragging about the “Oklahoma Standard.” I never fully understood what that meant. Is being the worst state in the country for women the “Oklahoma Standard” they are invoking?

— Delores Jackson, Oklahoma City

I paid into Social Security, Medicare. I deserve my money back

Social security, Medicare and Medicaid. You can call them Entitlement Programs if you want. I do not care what you call them. I do care that the U.S. government contracted with me that if I paid in a certain amount of money each year, the government would furnish me a living income and medical coverage for that money I paid in if I would work for a certain amount of time before I reached a certain age. I did that. Did it in several ways and, because of the date I was born, I now have three retirement incomes, plus a small disability income for hearing loss from flying C-130 aircraft for 11 years.

I earned every dime of that income. And now they say that, because of the Congress delving into the SSI fund, it is going to be insolvent in a few years. Well, I got only one thing to say about that. Put the money you stole out of that income fund back where you got it, Congress. Quit pandering to the Big Pharmaceuticals and make it possible to get prescription drugs at a reasonable cost. You are the ones who broke those contracts between me and the government.

We the people, who did what you said, have the right to call all those paper and electronic IOUs you made due. And you need to be careful on how you do it. You still have to provide for the defense of our country and well-being, along with our right to education and the freedom to pursue life, liberty and happiness. Pay attention, Congress; the way you govern will determine if you can still govern when election time comes around.

― Andre Snodgrass, Norman

The Save Our Sequoias Act is opposite of what it implies

The Oklahoma congressional delegation should oppose the Save Our Sequoias Act, which is the opposite of what its name falsely implies. This act would undermine existing environmental laws to fast-track clearcutting of sequoia groves. The act would unnecessarily grow the federal government at taxpayer expense by creating a new government organization, the Giant Sequoia Lands Project. This organizations is unnecessary because the U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service already have the authority to complete actions in this act if they were good ideas. Finally, the legislation intentionally excludes the public by exempting the Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition from open government laws, such as the Federal Advisory Committee Act. Apparently, there is something to hide if taxpayers can’t know about it.

The climate crisis is exactly that ― a crisis. It’s time for Congress to address excess carbon emissions and protect ecosystems that benefit people and the environment ― not cut them down. Public policy should prioritize firesafe buildings and protect forested areas, especially sequoias which take hundreds of years to mature.

― Jody Harlan, Yukon

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahome legislation seeks to punish immigrants, not solve woes