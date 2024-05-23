Here are the Ohio stores and businesses that will be open on Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is here, the unofficial start of summer as well as a time to honor those who died while serving our country.

If you need something for that backyard barbecue, or just need to pop out for some shopping, be aware that some stores may be closed or open limited hours for the federal holiday.

Here's what to know.

When is Memorial Day 2024?

Memorial Day this year falls on Monday, May 27. It is always the last Monday in May.

Why do we celebrate Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is a holiday set aside to honor the men and women killed while serving in the U.S. military, according to the History Channel. It began following the Civil War, when people paid tribute to soldiers by decorating their graves, and was originally known as Observance Day. It became a federal holiday in 1971.

Are grocery stores open for Memorial Day 2024?

Here's a list of Ohio grocery stores that will be open or closed on Memorial Day:

Is Kroger open on Memorial Day? Kroger Memorial Day hours might vary

Kroger stores will be open for Memorial Day, though hours may vary by location. Check your local store online at Kroger's website.

Is Giant Eagle open on Memorial Day? Giant Eagle's Memorial Day hours

Giant Eagle, as well as its Market District and GetGo locations, will be open normal hours on Memorial Day, a company spokesperson said in an email. The Pharmacy will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Is Aldi open on Memorial Day? Check Aldi's Memorial Day hours

Aldi stores will be open limited hours on Memorial Day, according to its website. Check the specific hours of your local Aldi using its store locator.

Is Acme Fresh Market open on Memorial Day?

Acme stores will be open normal hours for the holiday, according to the company's website, but the pharmacy will close at 2 p.m.

Is Whole Foods open on Memorial Day? Hours vary on Memorial Day

Whole Food stores will be open normal hours for Memorial Day, the company told USA TODAY. Hours vary by location, so check with your local store for their specific hours.

Is Trader Joe's open on Memorial Day?

Trader Joe's will be open for the holiday. Check your local store on its website for specific hours. Many locations are open from 8 a.m.–9 p.m. on normal business days.

Is Walmart open on Memorial Day? Check Walmart Memorial Day hours before shopping

Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Memorial Day, a company spokesperson told USA TODAY. But check with your local Walmart or visit the online store directory before heading out.

Is Target open on Memorial Day?

According to its website, Target stores will be open regular hours for the holiday.

Is Meijer open on Memorial Day? Check for Meijer Memorial Day hours

Meijer will be open on the holiday. Check your local store for specific hours.

Is Costco open on Memorial Day?

According to Costco's website, warehouses will be closed on Memorial Day.

Is Sam's Club open on Memorial Day? Sam's Club membership determines Memorial Day shopping hours

Sam's Club will be open shortened hours on Memorial Day, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members, according to its website.

Does the mail run on Memorial Day? Is there trash pickup? Are other stores open?

Can you expect mail on Memorial Day? Here's a list of other stores' hours and services that are closed for the holiday.

Is the U.S. Post Office open on Memorial Day?

Mail will not be delivered on Memorial Day, a federal holiday.

Is there trash pickup on Memorial Day?

Check with your refuse collection service about their Memorial Day plans. Some private haulers may be running that day.

Is Hobby Lobby open on Memorial Day?

Hobby Lobby's website advises people to check with their local stores via its store finder function about Memorial Day hours.

Is Home Depot open on Memorial Day?

Home Depot will be open on the holiday. Its website recommends checking with your local store for specific hours.

Is Lowe's open on Memorial Day?

Lowe's is open for Memorial Day. Use its store finder search to check hours near you.

