Ohio Amazon delivery driver accused of shooting, killing suspected armed carjacker

An alleged armed carjacker is dead after an Amazon delivery driver shot and killed them in Cleveland Sunday morning, WOIO-19 and WKYC-3 reported.

At approximately 4:05 p.m., Cleveland Division of Police officers were dispatched to the west side of the city, near the intersection of West 28th Street and Franklin Boulevard, on reports of a shooting.

An initial investigation found that just after 4 p.m., the suspect approached the delivery driver as they were working in the area, both stations reported.

The suspect then attempted to take the vehicle at gunpoint, both stations reported.

At some point during the encounter, the delivery driver shot the suspect, according to police.

After being shot, the suspect got into the car and tried to drive away but crashed, WKYC-3 reported.

The suspect was pronounced dead on scene.

The identities of the Amazon driver and the suspect were not immediately available.

The Cleveland Division of Police is still investigating this shooting.