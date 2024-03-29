Officials talk local bridge safety amid Baltimore bridge collapse

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Francis Scott Key Bridge catastrophe in Baltimore has many asking what would it look like if a similar incident were to happen in the Tennessee Valley.

Officials in North Alabama are speaking on what prevention and safety measures are in place if a bridge here in North Alabama were to come down.

“My reaction was horror to be honest,” Decatur Morgan County Port Authority Executive Director Jeremy Nails said.

After seeing the viral video of the Baltimore bridge collapse, Nails says he was heartbroken for those impacted. Locally, the Decatur Railroad Bridge that sits over the Tennessee River lifts letting boats carrying goods pass through.

Nails told News 19 that they prepare year-round for all possibilities.

“If there was such an incident such as the catastrophic bridge collapse in Baltimore, we would rely heavily on the emergency management agency. We would rely on them for their partnerships to facilitate a fast rapid response,” Nails said.

According to Nails, safety is at the forefront of their operations for both the port and ship operators.

“It’s something that we take very seriously,” he explained.

Lt. Mike Franke-Rose with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Sector Ohio Valley division spoke about safety and prevention measures that are in place.

“The coast guard inspects vessels for machinery spaces and for any sort of marine causality, there is prevention stop gaps in place,” Frank-Rose said.

Franke-Rose says what happened to the bridge in Baltimore is highly unlikely to happen here in North Alabama in part due to the smaller ships that travel on the Tennessee River.

However, in the event a similar bridge collapse were to occur, a swift response would follow.

“We have a 24-hour command center that will take that call initially and make the necessary notifications,” Franke-Rose said. “Additionally, our inspectors and prevention department will work in coordination with the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the incident.”

Morgan County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Warner also weighed in on what a local response what look like. A statement from the EMA director can be found below:

“One of the biggest ways that we could help would be by activating our Emergency Operations Center (EOC) located in Decatur. The EOC would offer a place for senior officials to meet and assist the Incident Command Post (located on scene), gather the necessary resources, give information to the media and public and provide situational awareness.” Morgan County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Warner

Officials say their thoughts and prayers are with Baltimore during this time adding that bridge safety is a top priority.

