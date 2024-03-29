Ocean City launches 'Best of Ocean City' photo contest, seeks entries now

Submissions are officially open for the "Best of Ocean City" 2024 Photo Contest.

OceanCity.com invites photographers of all skill levels to showcase the unique beauty and character of Ocean City, Maryland, with a chance for their work to be featured in the prestigious "Best of Ocean City" awards, the town said in a news release.

Participants are asked to submit high-resolution photos suitable for printing at 18″ x 18″. Each photo should embody the spirit of Ocean City – whether that's through its charming coastline, vibrant community life or natural beauty.

GUIDE TO 2024 SPRINGFEST: Ocean City's 2024 Springfest: From live music to transportation, all to know about event

The winning photo, to be determined by public voting, will then serve as the background image for the 2024 "Best of Ocean City" awards.

"We can't wait to see how photographers capture the unique essence of Ocean City," said Ann Hillyer, CEO of OceanCity.com. "This contest celebrates our beloved coastal town and gives talented photographers a platform to share their work."

SPRING STREET MARKET: Salisbury's inaugural Spring Street Market rescheduled for this Saturday downtown

How to enter the "Best of Ocean City" Photo Contest

The "Best of Ocean City" 2022 Photo Contest winning image.

To enter, simply submit photos via the OceanCity.com Facebook page. By submitting through Facebook, contestants agree that their entries become the property of OceanCity.com.

Photos must be submitted between March 17 – April 2, 2024. Public Voting will take place from April 2 – May 7. The winner of this year's photo contest will be announced on Sunday, May 21.

Then, the excitement continues with the "Best of Ocean City" 2025 Photo Contest. Voting for the next photo contest will commence on May 29, 2024, and run through April 2025.

Full contest rules and information can be found on OceanCity.com.

BALTIMORE AVENUE PROJECT: Ocean City's Baltimore Avenue project gets big boost with federal grant. What's ahead.

PET-FRIENDLY EVENT: Ocean City's 23rd annual Boardwalkin' for Pets lets four-legged friends star. All to know.

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: How to submit photos in the "Best of Ocean City" 2024 Photo Contest