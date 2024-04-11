O.J. Simpson, the former Buffalo Bills player and actor who gained notoriety in the sensational 1995 trial for the murder of his former wife, has died at the age of 76.

Despite being acquitted by a Los Angeles jury in what was dubbed "the trial of the century," Simpson was found responsible for her death in a subsequent civil lawsuit. Later in life, he faced legal troubles and was imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping.

His family announced his death on social media, stating that he had succumbed to cancer after a battle.

Above is a look back on Simpson and his life.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: O.J. Simpson dead at 76. His life in photos