O’Fallon area scholars, May 2 edition

Lewis University

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Lewis University:

Austin McDonald of O’Fallon

McKendree University

The following area students are congratulated for high overall outstanding academic achievement at McKendree University:

Josie Blasdel of O’Fallon

Liana Burkhart of O’Fallon

The following area students are newly installed members of Lambda Pi Eta, a national communication collegiate honor society, at McKendree University:

Elizabeth Collins of O’Fallon

Elana Melzer of O’Fallon

The following area students are newly installed members of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at McKendree University:

Liana Burkhart of O’Fallon

Patrick McGinthy of O’Fallon

Ricardo Ortega of Shiloh

The following area students are newly installed members of the Phi Eta Sigma academic honor society at McKendree University:

Garrett Crabtree of Shiloh

Zach Horsens of O’Fallon

Kelsey Lyles of O’Fallon

Jolyn Karina Modesto of O’Fallon

Meera Mohammad of O’Fallon

Alexa Prouhet of O’Fallon

The following area student is a newly installed members of the Psi Chi, the international honor society for psychology, at McKendree University:

Peyton Gonzales of Shiloh

The following area students presented their research and creative work on campus during the 11th annual Academic Excellence Celebration on April 25:

Amari Bilbo of Scott Air Force Base

Elizabeth Collins of O’Fallon

Peyton Gonzales of Shiloh

Dylan Kirchoff of O’Fallon

Elana Melzer of O’Fallon

Meera Mohammad of O’Fallon

Maicy Mueller of O’Fallon

Alexis Reeser of O’Fallon

Madison Rohn of O’Fallon

Michael Tindall of O’Fallon

Jordan Wathen of Scott Air Force Base

Missouri Military Academy

The following area student recently received the Academic Fourragere Award, presented by Missouri Military Academy’s Academic Dean Mike Harding, following the fourth marking period of the 2022-23 academic year:

Zachary Tillock of O’Fallon

University of Southern Mississippi

The following area student is a newly installed members of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at the University of Southern Mississippi:

Bertha Clark of Scott AFB