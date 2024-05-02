O’Fallon area scholars, May 2 edition
Lewis University
The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Lewis University:
Austin McDonald of O’Fallon
McKendree University
The following area students are congratulated for high overall outstanding academic achievement at McKendree University:
Josie Blasdel of O’Fallon
Liana Burkhart of O’Fallon
The following area students are newly installed members of Lambda Pi Eta, a national communication collegiate honor society, at McKendree University:
Elizabeth Collins of O’Fallon
Elana Melzer of O’Fallon
The following area students are newly installed members of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at McKendree University:
Liana Burkhart of O’Fallon
Patrick McGinthy of O’Fallon
Ricardo Ortega of Shiloh
The following area students are newly installed members of the Phi Eta Sigma academic honor society at McKendree University:
Garrett Crabtree of Shiloh
Zach Horsens of O’Fallon
Kelsey Lyles of O’Fallon
Jolyn Karina Modesto of O’Fallon
Meera Mohammad of O’Fallon
Alexa Prouhet of O’Fallon
The following area student is a newly installed members of the Psi Chi, the international honor society for psychology, at McKendree University:
Peyton Gonzales of Shiloh
The following area students presented their research and creative work on campus during the 11th annual Academic Excellence Celebration on April 25:
Amari Bilbo of Scott Air Force Base
Elizabeth Collins of O’Fallon
Peyton Gonzales of Shiloh
Dylan Kirchoff of O’Fallon
Elana Melzer of O’Fallon
Meera Mohammad of O’Fallon
Maicy Mueller of O’Fallon
Alexis Reeser of O’Fallon
Madison Rohn of O’Fallon
Michael Tindall of O’Fallon
Jordan Wathen of Scott Air Force Base
Missouri Military Academy
The following area student recently received the Academic Fourragere Award, presented by Missouri Military Academy’s Academic Dean Mike Harding, following the fourth marking period of the 2022-23 academic year:
Zachary Tillock of O’Fallon
University of Southern Mississippi
The following area student is a newly installed members of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at the University of Southern Mississippi:
Bertha Clark of Scott AFB