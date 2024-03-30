NYPD Officer Diller posthumously promoted to Detective First Grade

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (PIX11) — NYPD officer Jonathan Diller was posthumously promoted to Detective First Grade, during his funeral on Long Island Saturday, NYPD Police Commissioner Edward Caban announced.

“The NYPD will always uphold our most solemn vow to #neverforget. That eternal recognition of Jonathan begins today, as I am honored and privileged to promote Police Officer Jonathan Diller to Detective First Grade. His new shield number is 110, his son’s birthday,” Caban said in a social media post on Saturday.

Gov. Hochul confronted while leaving wake for NYPD officer

The funeral service at Saint Rose of Lima R.C. Church in Massapequa began around 11:30 a.m., where family and friends bid a final farewell to the fallen officer.

During his service, Diller’s wife, Stephanie, delivered a heartfelt eulogy, talking about Diller’s character and how he was a hero to his wife and son.

“This is a devastating, senseless, and tragic loss for so many – our family, our friends, and the City of New York,” she said. “It’s a shame someone who brought so much positivity into the world was given such a negative ending … It breaks my heart that Ryan was robbed of getting to grow up with his dad.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also delivered remarks during the service.

“Today, we mourn his life, reflect on his bravery, remember his sacrifice, and, above all, we stand together united as one,” Adams said. “We mourn Jonathan’s death, and we’ll never forget his sacrifice.”

NYPD officer shot and killed in Queens: ‘We lost one of our sons today’

Mourners also paid their respects to Diller and his family at visitations on Thursday and Friday.

Diller, 31, was killed in the line of duty while conducting a traffic stop in Queens on Monday. Diller was shot after he and another officer stopped a vehicle that was illegally parked at a bus stop in Far Rockaway, authorities said.

Diller’s family has received an outpouring of support from the community following his death.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation promised to pay off the mortgage on the family’s home. A GoFundMe page started for Diller’s family has also raised over $700,000.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.