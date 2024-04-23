NY’s GOP congressional delegation calls for Columbia University president to go

The New York state Republican congressional delegation has unanimously called for Columbia University President Minouche Shafik to resign or be fired over her handling of pro-Palestinian protests.

All 10 GOP lawmakers from New York signed the letter, which blasted Shafik for allowing what it called “anarchy” to “engulf” the Ivy League school’s Manhattan campus.

“The situation unfolding on campus right now is a direct product of your policies and misguided decisions,” the letter reads. “Based on these recent events and your testimony in front of Congress, we have no confidence in your leadership of this once esteemed institution.”

Shafik has come under attack from both sides of the protests over Israel’s war in Gaza. Protesters and some faculty members have slammed her for calling the NYPD to clear peaceful protesters from campus last week.

But the GOP lawmakers, all of whom strongly back Israel’s military campaign, said Shafik should have prioritized protecting pro-Israel Jewish students.

“This unsanctioned mob has been allowed to continue to target Jewish students,” wrote the lawmakers, led by Rep. Elise Stefanik, a member of the GOP leadership in the House.

Shafik has insisted she has no plans to step down over the demonstrations.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito of Long Island and Rep. Mike Lawler of Westchester attended a rally denouncing alleged antisemitic statements and threats against Jewish or pro-Israel students.

“The people of this institution should no longer want someone who is promoting antisemitic acts,” D’Esposito said. “She should resign immediately.”

Lawler echoed those remarks, saying, “I have never seen a more disgraceful act than what we are seeing on college campuses right now.”

