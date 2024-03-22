NY Blooms Report: Track flowers blooming now across New York

Flower loving New Yorkers will now be able to track when their favorites are blooming statewide through a new report released weekly by the state. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the start of the New York Blooms Report, a weekly report to help New Yorkers identify the best places to see roses, lilacs, tulips, cherry blossoms and magnolias at more than 30 locations across the state.

According to this week's report, magnolias and cherry blossoms have begun blooming in the New York City, Long Island, Hudson Valley and Niagara regions.

“Spring has sprung in New York and we are excited to offer a new way to showcase the depth and breadth of our beautiful floral attractions and events," says Empire State Development vice president and executive director of tourism Ross D. Levi. "The New York Blooms Report is a fantastic new tool that can assist in planning a spring getaway around flower displays at botanical gardens, farms, and historic sites across the state."

On-site field observations from arborists, gardeners and caretakers at a variety of botanical and public gardens, farms, state parks and historic sites across New York will fill the reports each week.

The reports will also track the stages of bloom for each of this year's five selected blooms — roses, lilacs, tulips, cherry blossoms and magnolias — ranging from 'no activity yet' to 'past peak/done blossoming.'

Photos and information about any unique or exciting flowers in each location will be included and details about special spring flower events, such as the Rochester Lilac Festival and Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion's Orchid Show, will be listed to encourage statewide travel.

Tulips fill the bottom of Liberty Pole in Rochester, Saturday, May 16, 2020.

The report will be updated every Wednesday afternoon through June. You can explore the interactive map and read the reports at iloveny.com/things-to-do/nature/blooms/.

Which locations are taking part in New York Blooms Report?

Over 30 locations throughout the state are contributing to the weekly report, which will help New Yorkers identify the best places to see roses, lilacs, tulips, cherry blossoms and magnolias. Here's which places are included:

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: NY Blooms Report: Track flowers blooming now across New York