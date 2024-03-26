NY bill to make adultery legal awaits state Senate passage

Will adultery be legal in New York?

Currently awaiting passage by the Senate is a bill (A4714 / S8744) that would repeal the crime of adultery, " ... when he engages in sexual intercourse with another person at a time when he has a living spouse, or the other person has a living spouse," according to Section 255.17 of the state penal code.

New York law made adultery a criminal act in 1907. The code further classifies adultery as a Class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 90 days in jail or a $500 fine.

"This outdated statute criminalizes sexual behavior between consenting adults," Assemblyman Charles Lavine, sponsor of A4714, told Binghamton Homepage earlier this month. "It is long past time for us to remove it from the penal code. If a law is not enforced, there is no reason it should be maintained."

Sixteen states consider adultery a crime, including New York. In June 2010, Suzanne Corona of Batavia became only the 13th person to be charged with adultery in the state when she, along with Justin Amend, were arrested for allegedly having sex in a public park. The charge was dropped; Corona did plead guilty to public lewdness.

