NWS finds damage indicating EF1 tornado hit Washington County Saturday

Sierra Rehm
National Weather Service surveyors are in Washington County Sunday morning to learn more about the storm that spurred a tornado Saturday night.

According to NWS, surveyors have, so far, found “at least preliminary EF1 damage.”

The NWS confirmed on Saturday night that a tornado passed through Union Township from 6:05 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. Officials say the tornado did not go through downtown Finleyville.

The survey is ongoing, and NWS will determine a definitive rating for the tornado in the afternoon.

While the tornado was on the ground, it hit a church while about 100 people, including babies, were inside.

So far, no serious storm-related injuries have been reported.

