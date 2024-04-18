UPDATE: EF-0 tornado in Champaign County on the ground for 3 miles, NWS says

UPDATE @ 7:50 p.m.

The EF-0 tornado that touched down in Champaign County on Wednesday began east of Urbana and was on the ground approximately 3 miles, the National Weather Service assessment team in Wilmington said in an updated report issued late Thursday afternoon.

The tornado began approximately 6 miles east of Urbana, north of U.S. 36, with the first visible sign of damage along Mutual Union Road, the NWS said.

The most concentrated area of damage occurred on Perry Road, where multiple trees were uprooted and several outbuildings were damaged. The tornado likely dissipated east of North Parkview Road, where minor roof and tree damage was observed.

There were no reported fatalities or injuries.

INITIAL REPORT

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the north Miami Valley on Wednesday.

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Champaign County, according to the NWS.

Some tree damage and minor structural damage were reported in the vicinity of Perry Road, north of U.S. 36.

A final assessment including the results of the survey is expected to be completed and released later this evening.

We will continue updating this story.

