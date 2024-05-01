Nurse almost didn’t buy scratch-off. Then she has to borrow glasses to confirm big win

A nurse was left with “overwhelming excitement” after learning of her lottery win, Maryland officials said.

Brenda Richardson of Baltimore was in Rosedale when she bought the Bonus Crossword game, according to a May 1 news release by the Maryland Lottery. She had no clue a split-second decision would land her $30,000.

She was about to leave the store. But after seeing the store clerk restock the game, she decided to buy another ticket as she’s a “firm believer” in winning scratch-offs being at the “beginning and ends of each book,” officials said.

Richardson had to ask to borrow someone’s glasses to confirm the $30,000 win, officials said.

That wasn’t enough confirmation for Richardson so she asked the store clerk to take a look, lottery officials said.

That’s when Richardson called her family to share the good news, officials said.

Richardson plans to use the money toward buying a new car, officials said.

The shop that sold Richardson the winning ticket will receive a $300 bonus, officials said.

Rosedale is about a 5-mile drive northeast of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player thought she’d won $75 in Maryland. The real prize left her ‘in shock’

Grandma bought lottery ticket while in line for chicken. Prize left her in ‘disbelief’

Longtime lottery player thought he won $10,000 in Maryland. The prize was much bigger