NTPS board says they need more time after no decision is reached on next superintendent

The North Thurston Public Schools board emerged from executive session late Thursday night and announced they need more time to select the next superintendent of the district.

The five-member board is expected to meet this weekend, district spokeswoman Amy Blondin said.

The board gathered about 8 p.m. Thursday after superintendent-to-be Justin Ainsworth resigned on Tuesday. Ainsworth was one of three finalists for the job. He was offered the superintendent position on April 10, accepted it and signed a contract before turning down the job on April 23.

“Since accepting the position, circumstances within my family have shifted significantly, making it clear that I cannot fulfill my duties as superintendent while also prioritizing my family’s well-being,” Ainsworth wrote in his email, which was shared with The Olympian. “This decision has been incredibly difficult, and I apologize for any disruption it may cause to the district and the community.”

In light of his resignation, the board decided to re-interview the two remaining finalists during the executive session, but finally emerged from it about 11 p.m. and said they need more time.

The two remaining finalists are Troy Oliver, assistant superintendent of operations for North Thurston Public Schools, and Thu Ament, deputy superintendent for the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District.

The search for a new superintendent began in January after current district leader Debra Clemens announced her decision to retire. Her last day is June 30.

The district then worked with an Iowa-based company called Ray and Associates that specializes in the recruitment of education professionals. The position was advertised by the business and 29 people applied. From there, a smaller number of applicants were presented to the board and then three finalists were selected from that group.

Ainsworth, associate superintendent in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District in Palmer, Alaska, plus Oliver and Ament, took part in a district visit on April 10, which included a community meeting with residents. During it, they fielded prepared questions and those submitted by audience members. Ainsworth was offered the job that night.

The next superintendent will earn $330,000 a year, according to a job posting for the position.