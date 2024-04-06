Northern Gaza hospital receives supplies and aid

STORY: "After Al-Shifa Hospital stopped functioning, many patients arrived at Kamal Adwan hospital which is a small hospital and we lack medicine and supplies. We called on international organizations including the World Health Organization, and thank God today we received some supplies and medicine which are needed in Kamal Adwan hospital," said Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, head of the hospital.

It was not clear where the trucks crossed through, but the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) told Reuters that nothing crossed through Erez crossing on Saturday.

On Thursday (April 5) Israel said it approved the reopening of the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and the temporary use of Ashdod port in southern Israel, following U.S. demands to increase humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza.

The growing pressure on Israel came after the killing of seven aid workers in an Israeli strike on Monday night, which triggered global outrage at the continuing problems with aid deliveries into the besieged enclave.

A meeting of the security cabinet late on Thursday approved immediate steps to increase humanitarian aid to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip, a statement said.