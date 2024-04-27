Northeast Tallahassee fatal shooting: LCSO Violent Crimes Unit launches death investigation

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast Tallahassee on Friday evening.

The agency’s Violent Crimes Unit is still collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses in what an LSCO captain called a “death investigation” at the 7000 block of Ox Bow Road.

“There ‘s a lot of moving parts and it’s an active investigation,” said LCSO Capt. Jimmy Goodman. “They were up all night doing the investigation.”

LCSO was called to the scene at about 7:30 p.m. when they found a dead adult, whose name and gender have not been disclosed.

Goodman said there have been no arrests at this time and “there is no threat to the community.”

“The people involved were familiar with each other,” he told the Democrat.

He said more details would be released soon.

The weekend shooting shatters a brief lull in what’s been a spiking gun violence problem in Florida’s capital city.

According to the Democrat’s catalog of serious shootings, the last incident involved a woman being shot in the hand April 7 at the pool of an off-campus student apartment complex in Tallahassee.

So far this year, 11 people have died and 19 people have been injured in 27 shootings, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Fatal shooting in Ox Bottom, Tallahassee neighborhood investigated