The North Pier at Presque Isle State Park is getting a $3.9 million makeover

Repairs should get underway this month to Erie's North Pier, a popular spot for sightseeing and fishing located near Presque Isle State Park's eastern end.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District announced that construction will begin in mid-April to repair about 1,800 feet of damaged structure along the channel between Lake Erie and Presque Isle Bay. The contractor for the project is Chicago-based Architectural Consulting Group.

The North Pier, a popular spot for fishing along the channel between Lake Erie and Presque Isle Bay, is scheduled to undergo $3.9 million worth of construction in 2024.

“Historically, this landmark has been a staple for recreational users for decades. Boaters, fishermen, surfers and sightseers all use the pier daily. Coupled with the North Pier Light, it provides one of Erie’s most iconic views for those entering Presque Isle Bay,” said Mathew Greene, Presque Isle State Park operations manager, in a news release.

Why does the pier need repaired?

The North Pier has protected the harbor since 1900, but a 200-foot section of timber crib structure adjacent to the U.S. Coast Guard Station has collapsed, and approximately 1,600 feet of sheet pile has separated from the pier structure, according to the Corps of Engineers.

Construction will include encasing the 200-foot section of timber crib in approximately 370 cubic yards of new concrete and re-attaching separated sheet pile and replacing failed bolts along the 1,600-foot span from the Coast Guard station to the channel light, the Corps of Engineers said.

“Erie’s piers are critical to the safety of the harbor, economic growth and recreational activities on the waterfront,” Lt. Col. Lyle Milliman, commander of the Buffalo District, said in the Corps of Engineers news release. “We look forward to completing this season’s projects, ensuring Erie Harbor continues to serve the local community, the Great Lakes region and the nation.”

The $3.9 million project is 100% federally funded and scheduled to be completed in October 2024, according to the Corps of Engineers.

Will the pier be closed during construction?

The North Pier will be closed to the public periodically during construction, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. Some nearby areas of Presque Isle State Park could be used to stage construction equipment.

Because work could take place on shore and in the water, visitors to the park and operators of vessels navigating the federal channel between Erie Harbor and Lake Erie are advised by officials to observe safety signage and avoid construction activities and equipment.

Other upcoming Army Corps projects

The North Pier work is just part of the activity in Erie by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2024. Other projects include dredging of the harbor’s federal navigation channel and continuation of the Presque Isle beach sand replenishment.

In December, the Corps awarded a $682,000 contract for dredging of the federal navigation channel in Erie Harbor to ensure accessible depths for large vessels.

Dredging will focus on the lake approach channel and areas between the entrance piers, removing approximately 100,000 cubic yards of material. That work is scheduled to take place from mid-June through July.

Representatives of the Corps of Engineers in late March took part in the annual spring Beach Walk at Presque Isle to assess conditions after the winter storm season and identify where erosion occurred and where sand would need to be placed.

That project is funded with $1.5 million in federal money and a matching $1.5 million from Pennsylvania. Sand work is expected to start in early May.

North Pier Light status

The Presque Isle Light Station in 2023 submitted an application to the National Park Service to manage and maintain the North Pier Light, a 35-foot tall, black-and-white tower that is sometimes referred to as a lighthouse. The nonprofit already operates the Presque Isle Lighthouse at Presque Isle State Park and Erie Land Lighthouse on the city's east side.

Officially known as the Erie Harbor North Pier Light Structure, it is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Averie Shaughnessy-Comfort, executive director of the nonprofit, said it is going through more edits to its application for the North Pier Light at the request of the National Park Service.

