North Myrtle Beach rescue crews work two scenes simultaneously

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews on Sunday afternoon worked multiple scenes at the same time, including one involving a vehicle spouting flames.

It all happened just before 2 p.m., when a motor vehicle accident in the area of Highway 17 North near Mayday Golf injured a person. Officials said a rollover led to significant damage. The driver was receiving medical care from bystanders and was later transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

As crews were wrapping up that all, a reported vehicle fire in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 led to a second response. Responders arrived to find a working engine fire that witnesses helped combat with extinguishers.

The driver wasn’t hurt. Officials said both incidents were cleared up and traffic had returned to normal by 4 p.m.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.