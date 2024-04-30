North Louisiana pastor arrested in Shreveport on drug charges

The pastor of a Ruston, Louisiana church was arrested in Shreveport on Thursday, April 26.

Kenneth Sapp, 63, of Arcadia was booked into Shreveport Jail on manufacture/distribution/possession of a schedule one and possession of marijuana.

According to booking records, Sapp was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to an undercover officer in a public restroom.

Booking records also state he was found to have 30 grams of suspected marijuana, 21 grams of suspected meth, multiple glass pipes, an unlabeled bottle of pills and a handgun.

On April 28, Sapp was transferred to Caddo Correctional Center, with his bond set at $21,000.

Sapp is the pastor at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church the Oasis in the Woods and has served in this position for the last 30 years.

