Louisiana man faces life in prison after killing a romantic rival

A Sabine Parish man was found guilty as charged of second-degree murder by a seven-woman, five-man jury Thursday, April 25 for murdering a romantic rival.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, Joshua Cornell Palmer, 36, shot and killed Dominique Roland, 32, in the 5000 block of Westwood Park Drive early May 31, 2021.

The shooting happened after Roland left Palmer's ex-girlfriend's apartment.

Through witness testimony, as well as cell phone data and surveillance footage it was determined that Palmer saw Roland enter the apartment, he began sending threatening messages to his ex-girlfriend counting down the time Roland had to leave the apartment.

Once Roland left the apartment Palmer approached him and walked with him down the street, shooting him three times, once in the face and twice in the chest.

Surveillance footage from local motels in the area showed Palmer prior to the shooting, running immediately after the shooting, and a few hours later in a motel lobby wearing similar clothing.

Palmer will be return to Caddo Parish Courthouse on May 9, 2024, for sentencing, he faces a mandatory life sentence for the murder conviction and from five to 20 years in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

