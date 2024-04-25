North Little Rock defense attorney identified as suspect shot in attempted armored truck robbery at Bank of America

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New details are emerging as Little Rock police continue to investigate an armed robbery-turned-shooting that happened Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, a police report from the incident identified Chad Green as the suspect who allegedly tried to rob an armored truck driver at a bank ATM in Little Rock.

According to the report, officers responded to the Bank of America on Geyer Springs Road after receiving reports of a shooting just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The police report says Green maced the driver while he was servicing an ATM at the bank, leading the driver to shoot Green “a couple times.” It says Green then fled the scene on a bike & later called 911 from his car on 430 saying he’d been shot.

After arriving on the scene, officers said a Loomis armored truck driver told them that Green had maced him, leading to him shooting Green “a couple of times.”

The driver said Green fell to the ground yelling, but within seconds got on his bike and left. Between that point and the next, Green is assumed to have gotten in his vehicle.

Later, LRPD officials said Green called dispatchers while on Interstate 430 near Rodney Parham Road.

When Arkansas Game and Fish and Arkansas State Police officers got there, they said Green was in his car, partially blocking traffic at a complete stop and he told them he’d been shot.

Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment and is said to be stable now.

While KARK 4 News was able to confirm who he is and where he works and spoke to some people who knew him, no one wanted to go on camera or provide an interview. Many of those spoken to said this was out of character for Green and noted family and friends had been concerned about his state of mind leading up to this incident.

KARK 4 News also spoke briefly with the driver who is said to have shot Green. He said he was asking for permission to interview, though we still haven’t heard back.

AGFC officials said they are unable to release the bodycam footage that was requested at this time due to an “ongoing undisclosed criminal investigation.”

