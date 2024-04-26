North Carolina wants feedback on how to protect at-risk sea turtles

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking public comment on its Sea Turtle Conservation Plan.

The plan is set to help with endangered or threatened species and increase their population during the nesting seasons, especially. Five main species of sea turtles nest on North Carolina beaches, mostly from May to August, and are in decline.

According to the Wildlife Resources Commission, the following five species need additional assistance:

Loggerhead (threatened) – the most common sea turtle species nesting along North Carolina’s beaches; juveniles and subadults frequent deep and shallow waters in the state, typically between April-October, searching for food.

Leatherback (endangered) – the largest turtle species in the world, growing up to 8 feet in length and weighing up to 2,000 pounds; an infrequent nester in the state, with 0-8 nests in any given year.

Green (threatened) – juveniles are the most common age class found in North Carolina; an occasional nester on North Carolina beaches.

Hawksbill (endangered) – the least common sea turtle species to frequent the state’s beaches, with only two nests confirmed in North Carolina.

Kemp’s ridley (endangered) – a small turtle with adults reaching 2 to 2 ½ feet in length and weighing between 80-100 pounds; nest nearly every year in the state but in numbers less than 25 per year.

To view the full conservation plan and provide comments, click here.

