North Carolina man spends 30 years growing Pez collection

A man from North Carolina has become quite the collector, but one of his favorite things to find may surprise you.

“The main event is the Pez collection, and lots of people looking in here and about everybody says, ‘Wow,’” collector Walter Cranford said.

Walter Cranford owns Newton Antiques and Collectibles.

He said he bought his first Pez 30 years ago for $4 and later found out it was worth $150.

But this wasn’t his first time collecting things.

“Even when I was a little kid, my dad had a guy who tilled his garden for him, and I’d follow behind him, picking up arrowheads. So I think that really is my very first thing,” Cranford explained.

Cranford said the ultimate goal of his retirement is simply to spread smiles.

