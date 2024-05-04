Norfolk-based USS Wasp’s landing craft involved in incident that left 30 hurt

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A landing craft from the Norfolk-based USS Wasp was involved in an incident that left 30 sailors and Marines hurt on Wednesday night.

The U.S. Navy says the incident involved two air cushion landing craft (LCAC) crews, one from the Wasp and one from the USS New York, off the coast of Jacksonville.

Five sailors were evacuated and taken to Savannah Memorial University Medical Center, where one remains for further treatment. Other crew members were treated aboard the Wasp and New York.

The Navy didn’t share many details in a release, but said the ships, part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), were conducting a training exercise at the time.

The Navy says the investigation and recovery process related to the incident are ongoing.

The USS Wasp, an 843-foot-long multipurpose amphibious assault ship, is behind only the USNS Comfort when it comes to medical capabilities at ships based at Naval Station Norfolk, Cmdr. John Roman told WAVY’s Brett Hall in WAVY’s Navy Ship Salute.

