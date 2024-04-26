No opposition for top prosecutor and public defender in Broward County. Palm Beach County is another story

Four years after Broward County elected its first Black state attorney and its first Black public defender, both men learned Friday that they will likely coast to a second term without opposition.

Friday was the qualification deadline for anyone who intends to run against Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor and Broward Public Defender Gordon Weekes. Opponents had until noon Friday to submit their paperwork to the state signifying their intent to run. As of late Friday afternoon, there was no indication that either man had drawn an opponent.

Weekes was elected four years ago as the heir apparent to his predecessor, former Public Defender Howard Finkelstein. At the same time, Pryor defeated several veteran prosecutors and defense lawyers for the Democratic primary to succeed longtime prosecutor Mike Satz. Pryor comfortably defeated his Republican opponent, former prosecutor Gregg Rossman, in the November general election.

“I am truly humbled and honored today to be reelected without opposition as your Broward State Attorney,” Pryor said Friday. “I will continue working for fairness, equality and justice for all in our criminal justice system.”

Weekes, reached earlier in the afternoon, declined to comment until elections officials had enough time to process any unexpected last-minute candidates.

The situation was different in Palm Beach County, where both the top prosecutor, State Attorney Dave Aronberg, and Public Defender Carey Haughwout announced earlier this year they would not be seeking re-election.

According to the state’s division of elections, seven candidates qualified to replace Aronberg. They are former Deputy State Attorney Alexcia Cox; former prosecutor turned defense lawyer Adam Farkas; private attorney Forrest Freedman; criminal defense lawyer Gregg Lerman; veteran law enforcement officer Rolando Silva; former state and federal prosecutor Samuel Stern; and veteran prosecutor Craig Williams.

In the race for Palm Beach Public Defender, assistant Daniel Eisenger has Haughwout’s support against Delray Beach Commissioner Adam Frankel.

The primaries will be held on Aug. 20.

Rafael Olmeda can be reached at rolmeda@sunsentinel.com or 954-356-4457.