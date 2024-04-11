That’s no joke, Wildwood fans say of ‘new’ and more polite tram car warning

Despite what a recent social media post may have suggested, no, the iconic phrase, "Watch the tram car please," is not on its way out.

On April 1, Wildwood, New Jersey shared to Facebook that they would be eliminating the classic warning for the yellow sightseer tram with a gentler one.

Well, that news did not sit well with the thousands of people who viewed the post (and forgot to check the date it was published).

Around 1,500 people reacted to the announcement with Facebook's anger emoji, and even more shared and commented.

"Why change it," one commentor asked, stating that the original message is "Jersey polite."

"This is a classic and I don't think you need to be POLITE to warn someone that a moving vehicle is comin at ya," said another of the over 6,000 comments.

Many others, however, picked up on the ruse at play, reacting with laughing emojis, commenting, "You got me!" and urging others to check the date.

A representative of Wildwood's DOOWW.com confirmed that the Facebook post was an April Fool's Day joke and told the Courier-Post that they'd received multiple phone calls regarding the prank.

