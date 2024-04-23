No criminal charges in Hopkinton case in which sex assault accuser's name was released

HOPKINTON — The state will not pursue criminal charges against the town of Hopkinton or any of its officials after they failed to redact in a report the first name of a woman who is accusing a former deputy police chief of sexual assault.

The Northwest District Attorney's (DA) Office — which serves Hampshire and Franklin counties, as well as the Worcester County town of Athol — has concluded its investigation into the release of the first name of the woman accusing former Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John "Jay" Porter of sexual assault.

The assault allegedly happened when the woman was a high school student nearly two decades ago.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office requested that Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan investigate the case to prevent the appearance of a conflict of interest. The investigation report was obtained by the Daily News.

Supporters of police Sgt. Timothy Brennan stand outside Town Hall before the continuation of a Loudermill hearing to decide disciplinary action against Brennan, Feb. 8, 2024.

Earlier: Hopkinton police's failure to redact accuser's name is being investigated

The woman's first name went unredacted in documents that were part of a separate investigation by New York City-based Kroll, which was hired by the town to investigate whether Brennan had knowledge of the alleged assaults before the accuser came forward to law enforcement.

The documents that were part of the Kroll investigation were released earlier this year after a January public hearing in which Select Board members considered Police Chief Joseph Bennett's recommendation to terminate police Sgt. Timothy Brennan.

Brennan was accused of knowing about the alleged assaults involving Porter and not reporting them to law enforcement. The Select Board formally voted 4-1 to terminate Brennan several weeks later.

Assistant DA, State Police captain investigate town's failure to redact

The investigation into the failure to redact was conducted by First Assistant DA Steven Gagne and Massachusetts State Police Capt. Jeffrey Cahill, who heads the State Police Detective Unit. Gagne, writing in the investigation report, said the Northwest DA's office will not pursue criminal charges because the release of the woman's name was due to negligence, rather than recklessness or malice.

In addition, Gagne analyzed two laws: one that carries a penalty of a $2,500 fine and another that carries up to a one-year jail sentence, a $1,000 fine, or both. Gagne wrote that criminal charges and penalties would not be "an appropriate or proportional response to what the evidence indicates is an extremely distressing but unintentional failure to act by several individuals."

In the footnotes, Gagne notes that he offers no opinion on whether someone could face civil, rather than criminal, liability for their involvement in the release of the unredacted Brennan transcript.

Investigator says release of accuser's name is 'far too common'

Gagne also noted anecdotally that the release of a sexual assault accuser's name is "far too common" in legal pleadings (complaints).

"In those instances, courts typically strike the pleading and provide the party with an opportunity to file a replacement pleading using a pseudonym," he wrote. "In my 22 years of experience as a prosecutor, I am not aware of a single instance when an inadvertent violation of either of the two criminal statutes cited above was referred to a district attorney's office for criminal prosecution. That is likely why there is little to no case law interpreting these two statutes."

Members of the Hopkinton Select Board and Bennett did not respond to requests for comment.

The woman's name was not redacted in two instances: once in the transcript and once in the index.

Kroll Managing Director Daniel Linskey previously told the Daily News that Kroll does not comment on its investigations.

The Daily News does not disclose the names of plaintiffs in sex assault cases.

The full transcript between Brennan and investigators was recalled after it was improperly redacted, according to a Jan. 23 press release from the Police Department. It no longer appears on the HPD news blog.

Porter's trial was recently rescheduled to Dec. 9, according to a report in the Hopkinton Independent.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: No charges in Hopkinton case in which sex assault accuser was named