Is NJ's judicial vacancy crisis over? Trials are no longer suspended in any county

With New Jersey's judicial vacancies at their lowest level since 2019, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner has ended the suspension of civil and matrimonial trials in Passaic County.

The move signals the end of a crisis that created unprecedented gridlock across the Garden State's legal and judicial landscapes.

Rabner implemented the moratorium in Passaic County in July 2023 — much as he had done elsewhere — but Monday’s decision means there are now no suspended trials in New Jersey. Rabner said this is because of the recent judicial appointments to the Superior Court in the vicinage.

“We respectfully urge that the remaining vacancies in the vicinage be filled and offer to assist the legislative and executive branches with that important concern,” Rabner said.

Natalie Hamilton, a spokesperson for the Gov. Phil Murphy, said he is "pleased to see that civil and matrimonial trials have resumed in Passaic County and can now occur in all 21 counties throughout the state."

"The governor and the [state] Senate have worked tirelessly to cut the number of Superior Court vacancies in half over the last 16 months," Hamilton said. "Governor Murphy looks forward to driving the number of vacancies down even further to support the state’s judiciary and to best serve the residents of New Jersey."

The seal of New Jersey on the rotunda floor in the newly-renovated Statehouse in Trenton on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Recent confirmations lower record vacancies

The state Senate confirmed a dozen new judges at its voting session last month to bring the number of vacancies on the bench to 38, the lowest since before the pandemic.

In New Jersey, judges serve for an initial seven-year term and can be renominated for tenure, which allows them to sit on the bench until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Potential jurists are presented to the governor's office for consideration by members of the state Senate from both parties. These possible nominees are given a questionnaire, interviewed by the governor's office and subjected to background checks of their financial, medical, criminal and educational history that require approval from the Attorney General's Office. They then face a judicial advisory panel, including former members of the state Supreme Court, which determines whether the nominees are qualified.

Rabner suspended civil and divorce cases in Cumberland and Gloucester counties early last year but reopened them in July. Cases in Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren counties were suspended last year and reopened last month.

The judicial shortage had been steadily building in recent years, reaching a critical mass last May with 75 seats on Superior Court benches empty.

