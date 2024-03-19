New Jersey's judicial vacancies fall to their lowest since 2020

With the confirmation of 12 new Superior Court judges during Monday’s state Senate voting session, New Jersey now has just 38 vacancies on its court benches, the lowest since before the pandemic.

This batch of judges brings the total number nominated and confirmed since Gov. Phil Murphy took office to 169.

In a statement, Murphy said that since he took office, his administration has “worked vigorously to fill judicial vacancies with individuals who demonstrate the credentials and impartiality required of a Superior Court judge, while reflecting the diversity of our state.”

There were dozens of vacancies less than two years ago, and 11 nominations expired at the end of the last legislative session.

How are judges chosen in NJ?

In New Jersey, judges serve for an initial seven-year term and can be renominated for tenure, which allows them to sit on the bench until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Potential jurists are presented to the governor's office by members of the state Senate, from both parties, for consideration. These possible nominees are given a questionnaire, interviewed by the governor's office and subjected to background checks of their financial, medical, criminal and educational history that require approval from the Attorney General's Office. They then face a judicial advisory panel, including former members of the state Supreme Court, which determines whether the nominees are qualified.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner has been sounding the alarm about the condition of New Jersey's judiciary for years.

"The judiciary's goal is to serve the public by providing a place to resolve disputes fairly and expeditiously," Rabner said. "In order to do so in every vicinage, we respectfully ask the executive and legislative branches to continue to address the critical issue of judicial vacancies in a timely manner."

Rabner suspended civil and divorce cases in Cumberland and Gloucester counties early last year but reopened them in July. Cases in Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren counties were reopened this month, and cases in Passaic County remain suspended.

The judicial shortage has been steadily building in recent years, reaching a critical mass last May with 75 seats on Superior Court benches empty.

What did officials say?

State Senate President Nick Scutari said the confirmations on Monday “mark continued progress in appointing highly qualified members of the legal community to serve as judges in New Jersey’s world-class judiciary.”

“The Senate takes its constitutional responsibility of advice and consent seriously and has worked diligently with the governor’s office to ensure that we maintain a standard of excellence for the men and women responsible for administering justice in our courtrooms,” Scutari said.

The vacancies and subsequent backlog have had a considerable impact on residents and their attorneys. In a statement, Timothy F. McGoughran, president of the New Jersey State Bar Association, congratulated Murphy and the Senate for “taking significant steps in appointing judges to address the vacancy crisis that has faced our courts for too long.”

“Reducing vacancies to a rate not seen since 2019 will help ensure the residents and businesses that live and operate in this great state can have their matters addressed without unnecessary delay,” McGoughran said. “This is a good day for our justice system and the people of New Jersey.”

