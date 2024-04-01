Passaic County to resume marital and civil trials after a pause of nearly a year

After almost a year of being paused due to judge shortages, marital and civil trials are starting again in Passaic County.

Matrimonial and civil trials were suspended in July as judicial vacancies began to pile up. In a July statement, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner the court system had an average of more than 60 vacancies over the last three years.

Rabner said the trials will begin again after four people were appointed to Passaic County Superior Court recently. Before the appointments, there were seven out of 28 judgeships that were vacant and some had gone unfilled for multiple years.

"We respectfully urge that the remaining vacancies in the vicinage be filled and offer to assist the legislative and executive branches with that important concern," Rabner said.

Passaic County was not the only place that saw a suspension of certain trials. Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, Cumberland, Glouster and Salem counties saw a suspension of civil and divorce trials in February 2023.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Passaic County NJ to resume marital and civil trials