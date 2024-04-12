NJ Lottery Pick-3, Pick-4, Jersey Cash 5, Pick-6 winning numbers for Thursday, April 11

The New Jersey Lottery offers multiple draw games for people looking to strike it rich.

Here’s a look at Thursday, April 11, 2024 winning numbers for each game:

Pick-3

Midday: 3 - 3 - 3; Fireball: 6

Evening: 0 - 7 - 8; Fireball: 2

Check Pick-3 payouts and previous drawings here.

Pick-4

Midday: 6 - 2 - 0 - 0; Fireball: 6

Evening: 0 - 3 - 7 - 8; Fireball: 2

Check Pick-4 payouts and previous drawings here.

More: Here's a look at NJ's top 5 big lottery winners in 2023

Jersey Cash 5

35 - 37 - 31 - 15 - 08; Xtra: 3

Check Jersey Cash 5 payouts and drawings here.

Cash4Life

06 - 23 - 32 - 33 - 59; Cash Ball: 04

Check previous Cash4Life drawings here.

NJ lottery: Where does all the billions in ticket sales money go?

Pick-6

03 - 02 - 46 - 44 - 42 - 26

Double Play: 29 - 20 - 12 - 02 - 16 - 44

Check previous Pick-6 drawings here.

Winner: New Jersey grandmother of 10 planning Disney trip after winning $1 million in Powerball

Quick Draw

Drawing are held every four minutes. Check winning numbers here.

Cash Pop

Drawing are held every four minutes. Check winning numbers here.

Beware: No, a lottery jackpot winner isn't giving you money. How to spot a scammer

Gambling too much? You can get help by calling 1800-GAMBLER or clicking on www.800gambler.org

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Lottery Pick-3, Pick-4 winning numbers for Thursday, April 11