NJ Attorney General investigating after man dies in police custody in Brick

BRICK - A man died in police custody on Thursday, triggering an investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office into the circumstances, according to authorities.

The victim, whose identity is not being released at this time, suffered “an apparent medical episode” after he was placed in handcuffs and moved to a grassy area at the corner of Wisteria Drive and Vermont Drive in Brick, according to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office on Friday.

Township police officers had been dispatched to the scene at 4:37 p.m. for an “adult male in a state of active distress in the street,” the statement said.

EMS personnel were also dispatched to the scene and provided medical attention, before the victim was taken to Ocean University Medical Center in Brick, where he was pronounced dead at 5:48 p.m. on Thursday, according to the statement.

The Attorney General’s Office is required to investigate all deaths that occur of a person who dies during an encounter with police or while an individual is in police custody.

