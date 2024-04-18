Nine arrested in narcotics that netted 2 firearms, $61K, State Attorney Amira Fox says

Nine men face charges in a narcotics investigation that originated in Fort Myers and netted more than $60,000, two firearms and narcotics, State Attorney Amira Fox announced Wednesday.

Narcotics Enforcement Task Force — known as NETFORCE — members from Homeland Security, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Fort Myers Police Department, Cape Coral Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, U.S Customs and Border Protection, ATF and the Lee County Port Authority Police worked in the case.

Operation Miller Time involved months of investigation and surveillance, and in recent days, numerous warrants being served, and search warrants being executed, in Lee and Collier Counties, Fox said.

Authorities searched homes in Lehigh Acres, Fort Myers, Naples and other Collier County areas, seizing nearly 4kilos of cocaine, 90 grams of fentanyl, 69 grams of MDMA, 375 grams of marijuana, twofirearms and $61,127.

Deputy attacked: LaBelle man held without bond after attempted murder of Lee County deputy

Fox, who created NETFORCE in 2020, said the investigation showed the initial arrestee had drugs stashed at houses in two counties.

Fox said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference she promised to prosecute for first-degree murder any time a narcotics transaction turns deadly.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Florida crime: 9 arrested in narcotics probe in Fort Myers, Naples