LaBelle man held without bond after attempted murder of Lee County deputy

A LaBelle man faces an array of charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, after he crashed into a Lee County deputy's garage and opened fire.

Derek Weber, 32, faces charges of shooting a deadly missile into an occupied dwelling; discharging a firearm in a residential area; discharging a firearm from a vehicle; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; use of a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony criminal mischief; armed burglary of an occupied dwelling; and attempted first-degree premeditated murder.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is involved in the investigation because the targeted Lee County deputy lives in LaBelle, in Hendry County.

During a Monday press conference, along with Hendry County Sheriff Stephen Whidden, Marceno said the deputy's patrol car was vandalized Saturday before the Sunday rampage at his home.

Marceno said that around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Weber drove his SUV through the deputy's garage, breaking it opened, before he opened fire on the law enforcement officer using a 9 mm pistol. Officials declined to release the deputy's name.

"I was very surprised at the magnitude of this incident where this gentleman actually drove his vehicle through the deputy's garage," Whidden said. He added that Weber and the deputy are neighbors.

Marceno said the deputy is "a hero."

"He jumped into action to protect his family," Marceno said. "He ran to danger when so many would run away."

Marceno said neither the deputy, his wife nor son were injured. Sixteen rounds were fired during the incident, both sheriffs confirmed.

"It is more dangerous now to be a law enforcement officer than ever before," Marceno said, later adding that the deputy is on paid administrative leave.

Once crime scene was cleared, Marceno said, law enforcement officers stayed after and worked on his residence throughout the night "to make sure he and his family can be secure and have some peace."

Marceno said Weber didn't have any criminal priors.

"A marked patrol car outside his house is what really started this whole battle," Marceno said.

Weber remained in custody at the Hendry County Jail on Monday without bond.

