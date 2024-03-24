Nickleson concedes Caddo Sheriff's race to Whitehorn. 25k early votes still out

Democrat Henry Whitehorn is presumed elected as the new Sheriff of Caddo Parish.

Challenger John Nickleson conceded the race shortly before 11 p.m.

Whitehorn will be the first Black man to hold this position.

Whitehorn secured 53% of the in-person vote on election day, though as of 11 p.m., there are still 25,000 early votes still outstanding.

Nickleson called Whitehorn to concede the race shortly before speaking to those gathered at his watch party. "It's been a hard-fought contest," Nickleson said.

On Nov. 18, Whitehorn and John Nickelson faced off in a runoff election for Caddo Parish Sheriff, resulting in a one-vote margin. Whitehorn received 21,621 votes while Nickelson received 21,620.

A recount was performed on Nov. 27 on the absentee ballots for the runoff due to the one-vote margin. The recount resulted in an additional three votes given to both candidates, ultimately leaving the outcome unchanged with Whitehorn ahead by one vote.

Shortly after the recount, Nickelson filed a lawsuit outlining several allegations of irregularities in votes during the runoff election.

Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn talks to the press Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at the Hilton about the recount.

On Dec. 5, Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Joseph Bleich ordered a new runoff election between Whitehorn and Nickelson.

Following that ruling Whitehorn filed an appeal, and it was heard on Monday, Dec. 11 in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

Dec. 12, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals released a decision, upholding the ruling made by Bleich.

"I will be sheriff for all of Caddo Parish," Whitehorn said in his election night speech on March 23. "I've always been tough on crime. I have no reason to change now."

Seeming to reference claims from Nickleson's campaign, Whitehorn said he was "not about to release 500 inmates."

At the time of his speech, Whitehorn acknowledged there were still early votes out. "I don't know what the final result will be, but it's more than one vote," he said.

Mary Pickens (center) is surrounded by others as they celebrate at the Henry Whitehorn watch party for Caddo Sheriff election results, Saturday evening, March 23, 2024, at Hilton Shreveport.

Whitehorn will replace Jay Long was officially sworn in as the interim sheriff of Caddo Parish on March 1, following Steve Prator's departure due to his acceptance of an appointment by the Louisiana Board of Pardons.

Makenzie Boucher contributed to this story.

Henry Whitehorn speaks to the crowd during his watch party for Caddo Sheriff election results, Saturday evening, March 23, 2024, at Hilton Shreveport.

