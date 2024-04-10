Newton zoning changes would head off conversions of big homes to apartments

NEWTON — The Town Council wants to update zoning rules to head off a trend of converting large homes to apartments and boarding houses.

The proposed changes, which would limit the number of bedrooms per house and restrict parking at individual properties, were presented by Town Planner Jessica Caldwell at Monday night's council meeting, where the town also adopted its 2024 budget.

Newton has many Victorian homes that are larger than modern houses. They've recently drawn interest from speculators and developers who purchase the stately mansions and convert them into multi-unit dwellings.

Caldwell noted one recent proposal to create a rooming house with five bedrooms out of one property. With such single-occupancy rooms would also come an increase in personal vehicles in neighborhoods which have limited parking, she said.

The proposed ordinance was forwarded to the town's Planning Board, which will study the updates and make recommendations. To take effect, the updated zoning rules must be approved by the council following a public hearing, which is likely to occur in late May or early June.

Budget includes police drone, pay boost for chief

Without comment from the public, nor from its members, the Town Council also approved a $15.6 million budget for 2024 on Monday.

The spending plan includes an average annual tax increase of $36 a year and projects to build a boardwalk from Memory Park to the state-owned bike/hike path, a drone for use by police, fire and emergency services, and crosswalks near the Liberty Towers, a senior housing complex.

Councilwoman Helen Le Frois said that the town's emergency services got a chance to use a drone at a recent house fire which allowed them to fly-over the ruins to search for victims and hot spots without risking firefighter personal safety.

In making his pitch for a drone in early budget talks, Police Chief Steven VanNieuwland said it would be used for a variety of purposes, such as searches for missing people, crowd control and even surveillance in high crime areas, with the ability to send video to nearby officers or to the dispatch center.

The council also approved a salary increase for the chief, who will take on the added role of supervising animal control activities. Newton has contracts with several neighboring towns to provide those services for them. The chief's new base salary will be $180,000.

Fire department may get utility truck

The fire department had requested the council include a new "utility" truck for the fire department during budget hearings. At Monday's meeting, Town Manager Tom Russo said he and retiring Finance Director Monica B. Miebach were able to move some money around and included $95,000 in the capital projects budget for a possible purchase of the truck.

As explained to the council, the utility truck would be able to carry specialized equipment, have space for personnel and be respond quickly to incidents. Such a truck is lighter than a regular engine or ladder truck.

"It would be up to you how to do this," Russo told the council members of how to finance, or even finalize, such a purchase.

9-year-old's lobbying helps seniors

The Liberty Towers crosswalks will be added thanks to 9-year-old Lily Atkinson who lobbied the council and town manager for them.

Atkinson often accompanies her father and younger sister to council meetings. As Le Frois and Russo noted, she stepped forward to ask that the council do something for residents at the senior complex. Russo said that "push" led him to find the federal grants which will pay for the project.

The lack of comment on the budget was explained by Mayor John-Paul Couce because "this was not the first time we have seen this. There was an earlier session as well as budget workshops with department heads and council members."

Those workshops, usually held in Saturday sessions, were open to the public.

