Newcomerstown council to reconsider family pool pass price after residents express concern

Five community members attended the May 6 Newcomerstown Village Council meeting to express concerns about the Cy Young Pool season pass price increase, which was approved at the April 1 council meeting. Carol Swigert said she fears people will go out of town to swim, and had a prices for other pools. Mayor Pat Cadle said he contacted these same pool managers, and many of them are funded by levies, trust funds or had more amenities that bring in money. The mayor and council explained the local fees fall in line with the cost of area pools and parks, but council agreed to come up with a package that would more cost friendly a family of four. The pool was over budget by $28,000 last year. Council also mentioned it would be a good idea to reestablish the park board, to assist with concerns surrounding the pool and park. In other news council:

● Approved the ordinance authorizing the use of utility vehicles, side by sides, and mini trucks on village streets where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less. Police Chief Opha Lawson once again expressed his concerns regarding the ordnance. Five of the six council members approved this, as Michael Wise abstained from the vote. This will not go into effect for 30 days.

● Accepted the resignation of Don Walkup from the water department.● Approved Fiscal Officer Lisa Spillman to move accounts from Park National to Huntington Bank and investments to Saylor Wealth Management, both located in the village.● Voted to hire Grant Shepherd for the cemetery department to mow this summer. Nicholas Harstine was also hired to assist.● Heard from Mariah Watson, owner of the former Western Auto Building, who said she has hired an architect to assist with drawings for her planned Moonshine Restaurant.● Heard from the mayor who the David Barber Civic Center has been sold to a Columbus resident and he will continue to use the center for events, etc. The new owner hired a person to assist with scheduling and more details will be coming. This is the last step of dissolving the NERS assets.The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, at the Village Hall.

Lane Gribble, in the cab, and Jordan Gallagher of the street department along with Braeden Taylor of the water department, right, cleaned equipment following the recent community cleanup day. Four dumpsters were filled and many village employees jumped in and help as well as other volunteers. The village hopes to plan another cleanup in September.

Benefit for Kyle Carpenter

A benefit will be held for Kyle Carpenter family from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Port Washington Community Center. Carpenter died as the result of a motorcycle accident on April 13. He leaves behind his wife and five children.There will be chicken dinners with two sides and a roll for $12. music a 50/50 drawing and an auction. For more information, to donate or to purchase dinner tickets, contact Kendra Carpenter at 330-407-2517.

Library events

The next make-n-take events will be held from 10 a.m. to noon May 21 and 1 to 3 p.m. May 22, at the library. To registers, stop at the library or call 740-498-8228.

Cy Young Days Festival updates

In addition to the already announced activities, a talent show will be held during the Cy Young Days Festival, June 30 at the main stage. There will be cash prizes for adult and youth categories. Registration will begin that day at 12:30 p.m. with the show to begin at 1:00 p.m.

Check the Cy Young Days website for the queen's contest applications. Categories are queen, junior queen, mini queen, princess, little slugger and little miss.

Band cancellation

Dover High School has canceled the steel drum and jazz band concert that was to be held at the Historical Society on May 18.

To submit items to Newcomerstown News, please email kkwilkin61@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Newcomerstown residents voice concerns about family pool pass price