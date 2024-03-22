Newbury Park elementary school evacuated because of gas leak

Firefighters evacuated Cypress Elementary School Friday morning after school officials said a construction crew caused a gas leak at the Newbury Park campus.

Multiple emergency vehicles responded to 4200 Kimber Road after the leak was called in at 8:26 a.m., records show, just over 10 minutes after the 290-student school's morning bell.

The Ventura County Fire Department evacuated students to the school's parking lot to wait for gas company workers to arrive and secure the leak, according to a social media post from the fire agency.

Fire department spokesperson Andy VanSciver said in a call that no injuries had been reported and that the evacuated students eventually moved to the school's multipurpose room after its air quality was cleared.

Conejo Valley Unified School District shared a message with the school's community Friday morning saying that "a construction project affected the gas line at the front of the school."

"In adherence with school safety protocols and procedures, we are waiting for the (Southern California Gas Company) and the fire department to complete an evaluation and advise us on next steps," the message reads. "There is no need to pick students up at this time."

