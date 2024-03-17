Netanyahu blasts Sen. Schumer: 'We're not a banana republic': Live Israel war updates

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday denied claims that he is an obstacle to peace in Gaza and dismissed as "totally inappropriate" Sen. Chuck Schumer's call for Israelis to hold elections to vote Netanyahu from power.

"It's inappropriate to go to a sister democracy and try to replace the elected leadership," Netanyahu said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union." "That is something the Israeli public does on its own, we're not a banana republic."

Netanyahu said the only government Israel and the U.S. should be working to bring down now is "Hamas tyranny that murdered over a thousand Israelis and dozens of Americans" during the Oct. 7 attack on Israeli border communities.

Netanyahu also stressed what polls in Israel have consistently indicated − that Israelis support the war and even the plan to storm the crowded city of Rafah to destroy what the Israeli military says are the last remaining Hamas battalions.

"This is a wakeup call to Sen. Schumer," Netanyahu said. "It's not a fringe governent, it represents the policies supported by the majority of the people. If Sen. Schumer opposes these policies, he is not opposing me, he is opposing the people of Israel.

Children play in the rubble of Al-Faruq Mosque, that was destroyed during Israeli bombardment, in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip on March 17, 2024.

Developments:

∎ Netanyahu said Israel will keep trying to secure a deal that would see the release of hostages in exchange for a six-week pause in fighting. Hamas is demanding an end to the war and Israeli troops withdrawn from Gaza.

∎ The prime minister said the offensive in Rafah, home to 1.4 million Palestinians including many who fled there from fighting elsewhere in Gaza, would take several weeks. The Biden administration and most world leaders have urged Netanhayu to abandon the plan, saying too many civilians would be killed.

Photos: The first day of Ramadan in war-torn Gaza as millions struggle to survive

Israeli universities balk at plan to grant soldiers passing grades

A proposed Israeli law designed to help reservists returning to their studies by providing automatic passing grades violates academic independence and should be altered, the heads of Israel’s leading universities say in a letter to the Knesset Education Committee. The law would require universities to grant a certain number of passing grades on exams and courses to returning reservists, along with some automatic academic credits. Other benefits, including financial grants, depend on the duration and type of reserve duty, with more benefits going to those who served the longest in combat units, the Times of Israel reports.

The proposal "would trample on the authority of higher education institutions… the meaning of its passage would be that the Knesset, and not the universities, would determine what a student needs to study in order to receive an academic degree,” the Association of University Heads says in the letter that also indicates they schools would not comply with the law.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel war live updates: Netanyahu blasts Sen. Schumer