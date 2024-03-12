Photos: The first day of Ramadan in war-torn Gaza as millions struggle to survive

A Palestinian boy waits for an "iftar" meal, or breaking of fast, on the second day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a camp for displaced people in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 12, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

The Holy Month of Ramadan began all across the world on Monday for Muslims, including millions struggling to survive in Gaza.

Palestinians in Gaza began fasting for Ramadan as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continued after ceasefire negotiations failed. The start of a month of fasting, spirituality, and reflection began with widespread starvation, violence and food insecurity in Gaza.

More than 95% of the 2.3 million people in northern Gaza are facing a food insecurity crisis, and food trucks and resources have faced challenges getting into Gaza.

Here's what the first day of Ramadan looked like across Gaza.

Palestinian citizens perform Tarawih prayers on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan on the rubble of Al-Huda Mosque, which was partially destroyed by Israeli air strikes on March 11, 2024 in Rafah, Gaza. The United States and other nations mediating Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks had hoped to reach a temporary truce prior to the start of the Islamic holy month, but recent meetings in Cairo did not produce a result. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation remains dire in Gaza, with foreign nations proposing new ways to increase aid deliveries, such as the creation of a temporary port.

The Palestinian Al-Naji family prepare to break their fast during the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan sitting amid the ruins of their family house in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on March 11, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

A Palestinian woman sits at a camp for displaced people backdropped by the minarets of a mosque, on the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 11, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

Palestinian children carry traditional "fanous" lanterns in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on the eve of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan on March 10, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Palestinians share an iftar meal, the breaking of fast, on the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a camp for displaced people in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 11, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

Randa Baker, right, who was displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, prepares the Iftar meal with her mother on the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a makeshift tent camp in the Muwasi area, southern Gaza, on March 11, 2024. The holy month, typically a time of communal joy and reflection, is overshadowed by the grim reality of a conflict that has claimed over 30,000 Palestinian lives and left vast swaths of Gaza in shambles.

Displaced Palestinians collect food donated by a charity before an iftar meal, the breaking of fast, on the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 11, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

Palestinians pray before breaking the fast on the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a camp for displaced people in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 11, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

Displaced Palestinians collect food donated by a charity before an iftar meal, the breaking of the fast, on the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip on March 11, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

