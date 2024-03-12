Photos: The first day of Ramadan in war-torn Gaza as millions struggle to survive

The Holy Month of Ramadan began all across the world on Monday for Muslims, including millions struggling to survive in Gaza.
Palestinians in Gaza began fasting for Ramadan as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continued after ceasefire negotiations failed. The start of a month of fasting, spirituality, and reflection began with widespread starvation, violence and food insecurity in Gaza.
Israel and Hamas have representatives in Qatar this week to work out the details of a proposed weeks-long pause in the fighting in the Gaza Strip as the death toll surpasses 30,000 in the enclave, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. President Biden was hopeful for a deal to be reach by Monday, but Israel and Hamas remain skeptical. Here's where things stand.
The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd. Israeli military officials said its troops fired warning shots before firing “only in face of danger when the mob moved in a manner which endangered them.”
