Nelsonville residents file lawsuit against DNR and Gordondale Farms over groundwater monitoring settlement

NELSONVILLE – A group of current and former Nelsonville residents filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Portage County Circuit Court in pursuit of clean drinking water.

The five individuals, represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates, are challenging a settlement made in September between the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Gordondale Farms of Nelsonville, a community of around 158 people in Portage County, about 14 miles east of Stevens Point.

The lawsuit alleges the DNR did not follow a proper procedure to allow public input on the settlement, which altered an August 2022 permit for monitoring groundwater in the area. Further, the complaint alleges the changes "weakened" permitted monitoring stations' ability to gather useful data.

“Under Wisconsin law, members of the public have a right to participate in permit decisions. These rights are essential for holding agricultural operations accountable to our environmental laws,” MEA staff attorney Adam Voskuil said in a Thursday news release. “Shutting our clients out of the process not only deprives them of their rights, it also perpetuates the ongoing drinking water crisis in their community."

The petition highlights a history of this issue in the Nelsonville area to 2017 when Gordondale applied for a permit under the Wisconsin Pollution Discharge Elimination System to expand their facilities by 345 animals to a total of 2,505. A fact sheet submitted with the application said, prior to expansion, the animals produced about 12.5 million gallons of liquid manure and process wastewater and about 4,000 tons of solid manure per year. These materials are then spread on about 5,000 acres of property in the area.

In 2021, a precedent-setting Wisconsin Supreme Court case affirmed the DNR’s ability to install groundwater monitoring wells to address agricultural pollution. One common water pollutant, nitrate, most commonly results from runoff from fields treated with manure or other fertilizers, is the cause for concern in the Nelsonville area.

According to a 2020 Stevens Point Journal report, more than half of the wells that were tested in Nelsonville were considered undrinkable because of unsafe nitrate levels.

Nitrates can cause a variety of health impacts on humans including blue baby syndrome and can increase the risk of birth defects, thyroid disease and colon cancer.

“Like other community members, I am disappointed that the DNR chose to engage in closed-door negotiations. Local residents and scientific experts have legitimate concerns about Gordondale’s impact on our drinking water, and we should have had a seat at the table too,” Nelsonville resident Lisa Anderson said in the release.

A Stevens Point Journal reporter was unable to reach Gordondale Farms and MEA for an interview.

