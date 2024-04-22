The Family Crisis Center in Stevens Point is facing a $1M cut in funding. Here's how services will be impacted.

STEVENS POINT – Victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and other vulnerable people in the Portage County area may soon lose helpful resources following a reduction in federal funding.

CAP Services’ Family Crisis Center is facing an over $1 million reduction in funding in 2024 due to fewer fines and penalties being collected for convictions for federal crimes, Teresa Nienow, director of grant programs and training at the Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of Crime Victim Services, said in a September funding update.

The Family Crisis Center, in operation since 1979, primarily provides services to people affected by domestic violence and sexual assault and youth in housing crises. Some of its current services include a 24-hour toll-free crisis line, a shelter, victim outreach programs and programs the serve people who speak Spanish or have Hmong heritage.

“The majority of our funds do go to our staff to support services because that is what we do: we serve people in our community," Melissa Randall, director of Family Crisis Center Services, said in an April 8 presentation to the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin. "The (number) of clients served or the types of services available could be reduced if we don't have as many staff."

One of the Family Crisis Center's main funding sources is the Crime Victims Fund, which was established by the 1984 Victims of Crime Act. It routes fines and penalties from federal criminal convictions to a Crime Victims Fund that grants dollars to programs for crime victims.

Randall explained the reduction in available grant funds could lead to reductions in staff for the Family Crisis Center if other funding sources are not identified. The center has applied for other funding sources but will not find out if they will receive those funds until later in the year.

“We are applying to as many things right now … so that we can continue the services we are providing the community,” Randall said. “The impact will be reductions of positions and reductions of community presence because we have to focus on our core services. We have to serve our clients, we have to serve victims of violence, we have to be there for the support that they need."

The maximum amount Wisconsin’s Office of Crime Victims Services is offering in a competitive grant program to programs like the Family Crisis Center this year is $250,000.

“If we fund everyone at that cap of $250,000, we will only be able to fund around 52 agencies across the state. Now, in contrast, we are currently spreading around $44.5 million amongst around 135 subrecipients,” Nienow said. “So next year is going to be a very big difference than what we are seeing now and what we have seen for the past several years.”

In 2023, the Family Crisis Center provided shelter services to 73 adults and 40 children for 3,436 individual nights. It served 407 victims of domestic abuse over 1,404 significant moments of contact with the victim. It served 114 sexual assault victims over 253 significant moments of contact with the victim. The Family Crisis Center’s youth shelter saw 26 individuals stay a total of 66 nights. The crisis line fielded 1,955 calls mainly related to domestic violence, sexual assault, runaway or homeless youth, mental health issues or suicidal ideation, homelessness and information or referrals to other services.

A 2021 act titled “VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021,” introduced by a bipartisan group of federal legislators including Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and signed by President Joe Biden on July 21, 2021, added revenues collected from deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements to the Crime Victims Fund and made small adjustments in response to the pandemic-related national emergency. However, those changes did not fully address the reduction in federal fines and penalties collected in recent years.

The Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University tracks data on federal cases and their data shows a decline in federal white collar crime prosecutions since a high in 2011. Settlements and monetary penalties from these cases are deposited into the Crime Victims Fund and these funds are distributed to the states. The number of these type of cases reached a record low in 2019.

