Are safety changes at the downtown Stevens Point library working? Staff see ‘really positive’ results.

STEVENS POINT − Visitors to the Stevens Point branch of the Portage County Public Library have likely seen changes to library operations in the last month.

Among the changes are the presence of a contracted security guard, reduced operating hours and rearranged shelves, tables and seating areas.

“Overall it’s been really positive,” Carol Kerske, a library employee, said about the security guards, who are contracted from a local security company. “They help us do our job.”

The library contracts with Central Wisconsin Security Services LLC of Stevens Point to provide one uniformed guard during the library's open hours. To cover those hours, the company has designated three individuals who will be regularly assigned to the job in order to maintain familiarity with the facility and its regular visitors.

The shortened hours allow two library employees to be at each floor’s desk at all times, similar to the summer when two people are needed on each desk to serve an increased amount of visitors, and rearranged furniture opened sight lines and reduced isolated seating areas.

The library, located on Main Street in downtown Stevens Point, is a constant hub of activity during its open hours, with people stopping to pick up books or other materials, settling in to work with a notebook or a computer, and people of all ages seeking the resources for enrichment and connection that libraries provide.

This level of activity at the library has led to an increased amount of internal written incident reports. Library director Larry Oathout said in a February Library Board meeting that there were 27 reports in 2022 and slightly fewer than that in 2023. In 2019 there were only nine.

“When people are loud, when people are unruly, or they’re doing something they’re not supposed to, in the past it was up to staff to take care of it,” Oathout told a Stevens Point Journal reporter. “We do a lot of training in terms of de-escalation and that sort of thing and how to handle those people, but it’s not our area. (The security guards) have a little more power behind them to deal with those situations. That’s why they’re here.”

Besides loud and disruptive behaviors, some other issues the security guards address are keeping people and their personal belongings out of aisles so library staff can reshelve materials and others may browse the shelves and letting people know snack foods are OK in the library but a full meal spread out on the tables is not.

The guards are hired to enforce the rules of the library and they take a proactive approach by walking around the floors and introducing themselves or establishing rapport prior to situations that may require them to step in and enforce the rules.

Kerske said the three individuals the security company provides for the role are all good about having those sorts of positive interactions with people first.

A stabbing, which happened in late January on the second floor of the library, prompted these changes and the contract to hire the security guard moved quickly through the Library Board, Space and Properties Committee and the Portage County Board in February. The security guard was in place by March.

Other security improvements − like adding "duress" buttons, linking the library's camera system to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department and updating door locks − were also discussed by the Library Board and the Space and Properties Committee, and those will likely be a part of longer term plans. The security guard was estimated to cost $70,000 per year and is currently being paid for through county contingency funds.

Oathout said the library continues to receive great support from the community through comments and some people even bring snacks for staff. The day after the stabbing, a scheduled children’s event was packed with attendees.

The library's hours, which have been in place since March 1, are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

WATCH: Time-lapse video of the partial solar eclipse Monday over Stevens Point

More local news: GoFundMe page set up to help fraternity members affected by Friday night fire in Stevens Point

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Reach him at epfantz@gannett.com or connect with him on X (formerly Twitter) @ErikPfantz.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Are safety changes at the downtown Stevens Point library working?