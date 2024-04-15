‘All he needs is one’: Jury selection takes on scrutiny as Team Trump angles for hung jury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
New York Times Investigative Report Susanne Craig, former Brooklyn Prosecutor Charles Coleman, and Claire McCaskill, former Senator from Missouri join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the jury selection process and why this opening part of the trial is taking on such significant meaning in this trial.