Nearly $2M in grants will help pedestrian safety in wake of recent North Jersey fatalities

RIDGEWOOD − Nearly $2 million in grants will go toward improving pedestrian safety after a series of fatalities in North Jersey, officials said at a Tuesday press conference.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer held a press conference in front of Travell Elementary School in Ridgewood where he announced his new pedestrian safety strategy which includes federal investments of $1.8 million across multiple New Jersey towns and new legislation.

The federal investment will go toward safer crosswalks, widening sidewalks and pedestrian signals and bridges. The municipalities that will receive this new grant funding include Ridgewood, Closter, Midland Park, Hackensack, and Englewood.

This announcements comes after North Jersey has seen a number of pedestrians fatalities over the last few months, which include a 75-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle at the exit of the Paramus Public Library parking lot and an Englewood elementary school teacher who died after being struck by a car in Dumont earlier this month.

U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer along with local leaders from various municipalities announces new legislation to improve pedestrian safety at a press conference in front of an elementary school in Ridgewood, NJ on Tuesday March 26, 2024.

Gottheimer said he recognizes this disturbing trend, as New Jersey ranks as the most dangerous state in the country for pedestrians, with about 30% of all fatalities being pedestrians compared with the national figure of about 17%. This year 47 pedestrians in New Jersey died, which is on pace to surpass the 177 pedestrians that were killed last year.

Ridgewood received a $178,000 federal grant from safe routes to school program which will improve crosswalks and sidewalks near eight different schools in Ridgewood.

Closter will receive a federal grant of $400,000 for an investment to build a new pedestrian bridge between Memorial Field and Remembrance Park, which is separated by a stream. Closter Mayor John Glidden said that currently residents need to walk down county roads with no sidewalks to travel between parks making it a hazardous journey.

Midland Park and Hackensack were granted nearly $1 million to update railroad crossing signals and surfaces.

Englewood gets $200,000 to develop new road designs using the traffic safety action plan with the "gold standard Safe Systems Approach."

Gottheimer said these federal grants will not come with a municipal bond so there will be no hit on the taxpayer.

The congressman also announced three pieces of legislation he is helping to lead:

The PHASE Act directs the National Institute of Standards and Technology to come up with new solutions to address distracted drivers and will implement pedestrian friendly infrastructure to cities and towns with a new grant program.

The Sarah Debbink Langenkamp Active Transportation Safety Act works toward giving state and local governments funds for bike and walking paths for pedestrians.

The Complete Streets Act focuses on more accessible transportation options to children, seniors and people with disabilities that directs states to find new approaches to pedestrian travel.

Gottheimer calls this fatality crisis a "five-alarm pedestrian fire." He said these grants and programs are taking critical steps in keeping our families safe.

Midland Park Councilwoman Lorraine DeLuca said "by prioritizing pedestrian safety, we not only prevent accidents but also promote a community where everyone can walk with confidence and peace of mind."

Gottheimer said he hopes to continue to bring more dollars from Washington into our local communities to ensure the safety of everyone.

