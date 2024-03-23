I was struck in a hit-and-run in Dumont, too. What can we learn?

Regarding "Authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Dumont," NorthJersey.com, March 14:

This horrible crime brings up terrible memories of being hit at that same intersection by a driver who fled the scene. At 5:58 a.m. on the Monday morning after the Super Bowl in 2012, I was crossing Washington Avenue along Madison Avenue.

As I entered the crosswalk moving west toward the bus stop on my way to work — teaching at a school in the city — I was struck by a turning vehicle moving at high speed. Fortunately, I was thrown up onto his vehicle — not down into the street.

I remember looking up at the stars. The car swerved. I was dumped onto the pavement. I was able to crawl on hands and knees to the curb in front of Old North Church. God was with me.

The vehicle stopped. The driver got out, bent down in front of me, and said, "I hit you. I'm sorry. I'll go and get help."

He immediately fled the scene, not to be heard from again. Fortunately, a neighbor of mine waiting for the bus got the license plate number.

He was arrested three days later — no longer in the red-faced alcoholic stupor he presented to me as I looked up from the curb that morning.

A memorial is set up after Elizabeth Feliciano-Rosa, a 54 years old school teacher at Dr. John Grieco Elementary School in Englewood, was killed in a hit and run accident on Madison Ave at Washington Ave in Dumont, NJ on Monday March 18, 2024. The accident occurred on March 14, 2024.

I ask myself, why did I survive, and the teacher from our neighborhood hit perish?

I think it important to note: the driver that struck me down and fled the scene was able to plea to two misdemeanor traffic violations. All felony charges dismissed. The judge admonished me that his guilty plea could not be held against him in any civil proceeding. I am left to wonder.

Is the word out that you can run people down in Dumont, and get off with a traffic ticket?

Thomas Sites

Dumont

