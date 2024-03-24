Navy IDs sailor who died while underway in the Red Sea

The Navy identified a sailor who died Wednesday, following reports he had gone missing at sea while underway in the Red Sea aboard the destroyer Mason.

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Oriola Michael Aregbesola, 34, died on March 20 due to a non-combat related incident that is now under investigation, the Navy announced Saturday.

Aregbesola, originally from Miramar, Florida, first enlisted in the Navy in July 2020, according to his releasable documents provided to Navy Times by Navy Personnel Command. He reported to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 7 in December 2020.

Search and rescue operations were conducted and completed for Aregbesola after he was reported missing at sea, according to a statement the Navy issued Friday.

No other details were immediately provided.

The Mason is part of the Eisenhower carrier strike group, which arrived in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in November. It marked the first time a carrier operated in Central Command’s area of responsibility since the end of the Afghanistan war in 2021.